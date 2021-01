Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 17:31 Hits: 4

Denmark on Saturday found its first case of a more contagious coronavirus variant from South Africa, and saw a rise in the number of infections with the highly transmissible B117 variant first identified in Britain, health authorities said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/denmark-logs-256-cases-of-more-contagious-covid-19-variant-13975008