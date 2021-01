Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 08:10 Hits: 0

China’s economy is expected to grow at its slowest pace since the Mao era, and debt has soared to $43 trillion.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/counting-the-cost/2021/1/16/can-president-xi-turn-china-into-a-30-trillion-economy-by-2035