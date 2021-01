Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 14:07 Hits: 3

Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will not sponsor this year's ice hockey world championship if the event is held in Belarus, due to the host country's recent state violence against peaceful protesters, the carmaker said on January 16.

