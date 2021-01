Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 15:45 Hits: 3

The first-ever winter scaling of K2 in Pakistan goes to 10 Nepalese Sherpas. The world's second-highest peak, known as the "savage mountain," ranks as more dangerous than Everest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nepali-mountaineers-make-first-k2-winter-ascent/a-56249929?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf