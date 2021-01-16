The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Stories of lockdown in China’s Hebei province after fresh Covid-19 outbreak

Category: World Hits: 2

Stories of lockdown in China’s Hebei province after fresh Covid-19 outbreak The January 2 discovery of a cluster of coronavirus infections in Shijiazhuang, the capital of China’s northern Hebei province, has led to China’s most severe Covid-19 outbreak in five months, with 463 reported active infections in the province as of January 14 and one death. Authorities have placed the province’s three major cities, Shijiazhuang, Xingtai and Langfang, under lockdown starting from last week. However, videos posted on Chinese social media reveal differing quarantine experiences, as the authorities proceed with a more localised lockdown approach.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210115-covid19-hebei-china-shijiazhuang-lockdown

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version