Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 16:01 Hits: 2

After three harrowing years in Chinese re-education camps, Gulbahar Haitiwaji, a Uighur woman who had been lured back to China from France only to be arrested, interrogated and abused, recounts her ordeal in a just published book.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210116-survivor-of-the-chinese-gulag-uighur-refugee-in-france-recounts-her-ordeal