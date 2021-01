Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 16:59 Hits: 3

The group of 10 Nepalis was the only successful team so far among dozens currently attempting to scale the mountain.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/16/nepali-team-first-to-top-k2-worlds-2nd-tallest-peak-in-winter