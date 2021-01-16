'Strong evidence' Trump's insurrectionists intended to 'assassinate elected officials': Federal prosecutors

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 11:11 Hits: 7

Federal prosecutors say the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week intended to "assassinate" elected federal government officials. Five people including a police officer, lost their lives in the violent domestic terror attack incited by President Donald Trump and his allies,

In court documents federal prosecutors say the MAGA mob wanted to “capture and assassinate elected officials," the Associated Press reports.

Those documents were filed by federal government prosecutors in the case against one of the most-recognizable members of the insurrection, Jacob Chansley, who calls himself the “QAnon Shaman." He has appeared in photos and videos across the news media shirtless, with a red and blue painted face and horned and furry headgear.

“Strong evidence, including Chansley's own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government," prosecutors wrote.

