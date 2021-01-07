Trump Admits His Term Is Over and Promises Peaceful Transition

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 12:45 Hits: 1

U.S. outgoing President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged that his term has ended and promised a "peaceful and orderly" transition.

He made the announcement after weeks of trying to reverse the U.S. election result, held on November 3, because he believes he is a victim of widespread election fraud.

“Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election,” Republican and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell assured.

However, Trump insisted that "the struggle for 'Make America Great Again' has only just begun." Shortly after, social networks blocked his account for inciting violence amid the riots that shook Washington this Wednesday.

“You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong,” Trump tweeted.

Thousands of pro-Trump protesters are attempting to storm the U.S. Capitol, forcing the building to lock down. 2 other Congressional buildings have also evacuated.



Congress was inside debating certification of the 2020 election results. There has been no evidence of voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/i8IX0y84Fl January 6, 2021

His refusal to accept his defeat led to an assault by violent mobs on the U.S. Congress as it was debating the counting of electoral votes.

“Responsibility for this act of sedition lies squarely with the president, whose continued tenure in office poses a grave threat to U.S. democracy. He should be removed,” The Washington Post commented.

National police confirmed that the assault on Congress left four people dead and 52 people detained. Washington D.C. authorities extended the curfew for 15 days in the capital city.

On Thursday, when all was calm again, the U.S. Congress finally approved the Electoral College results that certificate Joe Biden as the President of the United States from next January 20.

