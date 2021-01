Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 11:02 Hits: 6

Hit by a new wave of coronavirus cases, China has finished a 1,500-room temporary hospital in a city south of Beijing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-china-builds-hospital-in-5-days-after-virus-surge/a-56247241?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf