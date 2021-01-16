The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Explainer: Can Trump pardon himself? Would the courts reject the move?

(Reuters) - As he prepares to end a tumultuous four years as U.S. president facing potential legal jeopardy, Donald Trump has discussed the possibility of pardoning himself, according to a source familiar with the matter. But there are questions about whether a president's broad executive clemency powers under the U.S. Constitution would permit such action. Read full story

