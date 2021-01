Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 11:19 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: Authorities are continuing to extend food assistance to rural Pitas communities who have been cut off due to recent flooding using all means possible. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/16/authorities-using-all-possible-means-to-reach-victims-of-natural-disaster-in-pitas