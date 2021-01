Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 13:10 Hits: 2

Kazakhstan's newly elected parliament has voted to keep Prime Minister Asqar Mamin in the post following the recent elections as the country looks for continuity to attract foreign investment into its oil, gas, and mining sectors.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-lawmakers-vote-mamin-back-in-as-pm-after-elections-deemed-not-competitive-/31047907.html