Donald Trump Indefinitely Blocked from Facebook and Instagram

Facebook Executive Director Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday through his platform that Donald Trump will not be able to use this network, nor Instagram, "indefinitely and at least for the next two weeks, until the peaceful transition of power is completed" at the White House, with the inauguration of Joe Biden, scheduled for January 20, reports RT.

Zuckerberg explains in his publication that "the shocking events" of the last 24 hours "clearly demonstrate" that the current president intends to "use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and legal transition of power to his elected successor."

Trump's decision to use his platform "to condone rather than condemn" the actions of his supporters on Capitol Hill "has rightly disturbed" society in the U.S. and around the world, denounces the social network's CEO. He also stresses that "the priority for the entire country" must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after Biden's inauguration "pass peacefully and according to established democratic norms."

The company's chief executive argues that in recent years Trump has been allowed to use the platform because society "has a right to the widest possible access to political discourse, including controversial discourse. However, the context is now "fundamentally different" because it involves using the platform "to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government," he emphasizes.

"We believe that the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg stresses.

