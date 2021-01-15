Aggressions Against Journalists Increase in the US

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 15:58 Hits: 3

The U.S. Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Friday warned about an increase in attacks on media professionals, following the violent takeover of the Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters.

On January 6, when the raid on Congress took place, Amanda Andrade was threatened with death by one attacker. "I'll be back with a gun, and I'll come for you," he said to this photojournalist.

Andrade received three more death threats and four rubber bullet hits during clashes between police and protesters. "We shouldn't be doing our job with fear. But this is the way it is now," she said.

The Washington Post reporter is one of the dozens of journalists who claim to have been assaulted that day when Trump's followers held a rally to reject President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

I've never seen peaceful protesters destroy the camera equipment of journalists, fight with the cops and break open the Capitol windows.

Videos posted on social networks showed a group of protesters smashing Associated Press (AP) agency devices against the floor. Meanwhile, at one door of the Capitol, someone wrote: "Kill the media." "Journalists are experiencing in their own cities what they have to face in countries at war," CPJ stated as it urged the media to train their reporters and provide them with safety equipment. The U.S. Press Freedom Monitor (PFM) is investigating about 15 attacks and five arbitrary arrests on journalists that took place after the violent incident in Washington D.C. Journalists who reported 2020 U.S. biggest stories faced physical danger, according to PFM. Last year, the organization registered 325 attacks and 123 arrests, the highest number recorded in a single year.

