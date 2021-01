Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 15:31 Hits: 3

Riyadh has urged Bangladesh to take back some 54,000 Rohingya that are currently in Saudi Arabia. But agreeing to this would complicate Bangladesh's Rohingya repatriation talks with Myanmar.

