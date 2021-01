Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 15:36 Hits: 3

The EU will be getting fewer BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine doses than planned in the coming weeks, as Pfizer tries to amp up its production capacity. Several EU nations decried the situation as "unacceptable."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pfizer-biontech-cut-back-vaccine-deliveries-to-eu-at-short-notice/a-56237275?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf