Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 07:18 Hits: 8

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the "world's largest" vaccination drive today, starting with healthcare and frontline workers. The government has defended the Indian-made Covaxin jab.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-india-launches-massive-vaccination-drive/a-56245920?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf