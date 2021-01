Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 12:34 Hits: 3

A global coronavirus vaccine rollout suffered a major blow Friday as Pfizer said it would delay shipments of the jabs in the next three to four weeks due to works at its key plant in Belgium.

