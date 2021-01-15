The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

People in the Indian Ocean's Comoros terrified by how fast Covid-19 is spreading

People in the Indian Ocean's Comoros terrified by how fast Covid-19 is spreading Twenty people have already died in the new wave of Covid-19 that hit Mohéli, one of the islands in the Comoros archipelago. Healthcare workers and other concerned volunteers are struggling with a lack of aid as well as a large segment of the population that doesn’t understand what safety precautions to take in order to limit the spread. Our Observer described the situation on the ground.

