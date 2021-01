Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 07:32 Hits: 11

KOTA KINABALU: A few diners chipped in to pay fines for two restaurants which allowed people to sit and dine in Beaufort on Friday (Jan 15). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/16/mco-diners-chip-in-to-pay-fines-for-two-kota-kinabalu-restaurants-which-allowed-eat-ins