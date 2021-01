Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 03:56 Hits: 9

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-plans-depart-washington-morning-of-inauguration-day-13969612