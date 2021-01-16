Biden unveils $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic relief and economic recovery plan

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 01:30 Hits: 0

President-elect Joe Biden released a $1.9 trillion emergency COVID-19 relief plan Thursday. His proposal is a wide-ranging package intended to address the dual public health and economic crises of the pandemic, with $400 billion targeted to coronavirus response and $1 trillion for economic relief to families. It has a major focus on coronavirus testing, vaccine production, and distribution as well as economic support at every level, from individuals and families to state and local government. "During this pandemic, millions of Americans, through no fault of their own, have lost the dignity and respect that comes with a job and a paycheck," Biden said in his speech announcing the plan. "There is real pain overwhelming the real economy."

The plan includes more than $400 billion to beef up the national vaccination program, increase testing and contact tracing, and restore paid sick leave that the package passed in December ended. Biden's goal is to have the majority of K-8 schools reopened nationwide in the first 100 days, and includes $130 billion for school funding as well as $35 billion for higher education. The plan includes $1,400 in direct payments to fulfill Democrats' efforts from December to provide $2,000 checks by boosting the $600 provided in that bill. Yes, they should treat that $600 for what it was—inadequate—and go for the full $2,000 again. The plan also includes $440 billion to small businesses, local communities, and transit systems.

The plan would add a $400/week unemployment insurance supplement, which does not restore the $600/week from the CARES Act that expired months ago but is an increase of $100 over current policy. As of now, the UI boost expires in March, the Biden proposal would extend it through September and incorporates Sen. Ron Wyden's effort to allow for automatic triggers to extend or end the unemployment aid programs based on the national and state economic conditions. The plan also extends the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums through Sept. 30. It provides $30 billion in rental and utility assistance for renters and $5 billion in emergency assistance for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

It includes an extension of the 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September, which will help an estimated 40 million Americans out of food insecurity, but will also propose applying the same kinds of economic triggers as the UI boost. What Biden and Wyden want to avoid in these programs is the benefit cliffs that the CARES Act and the December bill created—a hard deadline when assistance programs end. The automatic triggers they would apply to UI and food assistance would allow the programs to adjust to national and local economic conditions, a recognition that the pandemic isn't ending any time soon and the economic devastation will drag out for months to come. The plan also provides a $3 billion boost to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

The provision that could trigger the most Republican resistance and potentially a nuking of the filibuster is raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and "end the tipped minimum wage and sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities so that workers across the country can live a middle class life and provide opportunity for their families." That's a good marker to set down now, showing Biden's commitment to providing a living wage to American workers at the outset. Biden also calls on employers "to meet their obligations to frontline essential workers andprovide back hazard pay" acknowledging that these workers "who are disproportionately Black, Latino, and Asian American and Pacific Islander—have risked their lives to stock shelves, harvest crops, and care for the sick during this crisis."

It has $15 billion in grants for small businesses; $350 billion for emergency funding for state, local and territorial governments; $20 billion for transit agencies to keep workers and avoid service cuts; and $20 billion to tribal governments. The package is informed by the reality that "Americans of color are being infected and are dying from COVID-19 at greater rates because of lasting systemic racism in our health care system. And, older Americans continue to suffer at disproportionate rates."

"I know what I just described will not come cheaply," Biden said in his speech Thursday. "But failure to do so will cost us dearly."

