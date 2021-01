Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 00:44 Hits: 1

Nuclear-armed North Korea displayed a submarine-launched ballistic missile at a military parade in Pyongyang, state media reported Friday, in a show of strength days before Joe Biden's inauguration as US president.

