Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 3

LONDON: Britain’s government has banned travel from South America and Portugal to ensure a new variant of COVID-19 found in Brazil doesn’t derail the country’s vaccination programme, although there are no signs the variant has reached the UK. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the ban, which ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-covid-19-travel-restrictions-south-america-portugal-variant-13968150