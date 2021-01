Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 14:41 Hits: 3

President-elect Joe Biden’s call to “build back better” after the pandemic is an invitation to renovate America’s outdated neoliberal version of capitalism. The more successful variants of market capitalism found in Europe or, better, in California, point the way forward.

