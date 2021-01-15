U.S. New Mexico Declares State of Emergency Due To Riot Threat

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 02:33 Hits: 1

Governor of the U.S. state of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a state of emergency due to the ongoing and pervasive threat of riots and insurrection, local media reported on Thursday.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the executive order referenced the events of Jan. 6 when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

"There is credible intelligence that threats of similar riots exist and are likely at the capitol buildings and other prominent government buildings in all 50 states either before or on January 20, 2021 to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala D. Harris," said the executive order.

The executive order allows the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate any requests for assistance determined by the governor's office.

"This Emergency requires immediate action to preserve the peace, health, and safety and the public property of the people of the state of New Mexico," the executive order continued.

The state of emergency goes into effect on Jan. 16 and will last "through the day the Governor's Authorized Representative determines to be the end of the emergency period."

According to local media, a fence has been erected around a portion of the Roundhouse building in the state capitol of Santa Fe. Officials also plan to add more fence and increase security in the coming days.

