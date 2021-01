Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 03:37 Hits: 1

A US congressional commission said that China may have committed genocide in its Xinjiang region. Its report is the latest indictment of Beijing's treatment of Uigurs and other minorities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-commission-says-china-possibly-committed-genocide-against-uighurs/a-56232505?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf