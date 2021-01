Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 10:05 Hits: 2

PUTRAJAYA: The government will now allow optometrists to operate during the movement control order with a more stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) in place, says Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/15/optometrists-now-allowed-during-mco-with-more-stringent-sop-in-place