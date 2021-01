Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 07:20 Hits: 3

The Cabinet is holding an urgent meeting to decide whether to resign after it emerged the country's tax office wrongly pursued thousands of families for fraud.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-government-could-quit-over-child-benefits-scandal/a-56233081?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf