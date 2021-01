Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 06:06 Hits: 2

Global health experts gathered on Thursday to tackle new coronavirus strains blamed for a fresh surge in infections as countries including Britain and France tightened restrictions to head off a further worsening of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20210115-who-holds-emergency-meeting-over-new-coronavirus-strains