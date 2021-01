Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 09:15 Hits: 3

WUHAN: A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of COVID-19 are to begin virtual meetings with their Chinese hosts from a hotel in China's Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged, on Friday (Jan 15). Their arrival at the city in central China on Thursday was disrupted by the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-virus-who-team-china-wuhan-market-investigation-13966908