Mexico and US Will Extend Border Restriction Until February 21

Mexican authorities asked their U.S. counterparts to extend restrictions until February 21 to limit land crossings through the border due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

The Secretariat issued a press release. It noted that several federal bodies are under orange epidemiological alert due to the spread of COVID-19, so the extension for another month of restrictions to non-essential land crossings is needed.


 
The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs pointed out that those restrictions will be under the same terms since their implementation on March 21, 2020.

It indicated that both countries would coordinate health measures along the border, which will be in force until 11:59 pm on February 21, 2021.

