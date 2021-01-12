Category: World Hits: 4
Mexican authorities asked their U.S. counterparts to extend restrictions until February 21 to limit land crossings through the border due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.
RELATED:
The Secretariat issued a press release. It noted that several federal bodies are under orange epidemiological alert due to the spread of COVID-19, so the extension for another month of restrictions to non-essential land crossings is needed.
The Ministry of Foreign Relations #SRE of #México reported that he proposed to the government of #EEUU extend the closure of the #frontera common until February 21, this after an analysis of the development of the spread of the pandemic of #COVID19 . pic.twitter.com/Szc4dksPts
Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Mexico-and-US-Will-Extend-Border-Restriction-Until-February-21-20210112-0018.html