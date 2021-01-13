Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 12:16 Hits: 4

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence refused to activate the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump after the violent siege of the Capitol last week.

"I do not believe that ousting the president is in our nation's best interest," Pence wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"The Democratic caucus urges me to remove Trump with just eight days left in his term. I do not believe that such a course is consistent with our Constitution," Pence added.

On Tuesday night, the House of Representatives voted to approve a resolution calling for Trump to be ousted from office through the 25th Amendment.

Trump states his remarks were appropriate.



Well, spot the difference in this video put together by @VICENews.



How Trump Responded to Election Protestors Versus BLM Protesters https://t.co/HCERmiBRnk via @YouTubehttps://t.co/ZlLM9HBzOj January 13, 2021

The norm calls on Pence to use his powers to arise as Acting President by declaring that Trump is unable to discharge the duties of his office.

The pressure on Pence increased after January 6, when a mob of Trump's supporters stormed U.S. Congress to reject President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

This Wednesday, House Democrats will vote on a new "impeachment" against the outgoing President, who could become the first U.S. leader to stand trial twice.

The Democrats accuse Trump of inciting his supporters to violence after repeatedly making false claims that the election was stolen from him.

The blockade has intensified with Trump, but Cuba stands stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/b0Pw7rJ48X January 1, 2020

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Vice-President-Rules-Out-Invoking-25th-Amendment-on-Trump-20210113-0001.html