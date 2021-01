Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:02 Hits: 7

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU) on Thursday welcomed the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by the African Union (AU) and called on countries to prioritize health workers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/15/s-african-health-workers-welcome-au039s-securing-of-covid-19-vaccines