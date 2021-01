Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 20:35 Hits: 6

When it comes to matters of heart health, no amount of exercise is too much, scientists said on Tuesday (Jan 12) in research that debunks the myth that high levels of vigorous physical activity might not always be beneficial.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/no-limit-the-more-exercise-the-better-heart-health-study-finds-13947524