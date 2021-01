Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 14:57 Hits: 4

New York City will sever contracts with the Trump Organization that net the company profits of US$17 million annually, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday, accusing President Donald Trump of inciting the crowds that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

