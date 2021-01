Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 18:38 Hits: 5

Iran has started work on uranium metal-based fuel for a research reactor, the UNÂ nuclear watchdog and Tehran said on Wednesday (Jan 13), in the latest breach of its nuclear deal with six major powers as the country presses for a lifting of USÂ sanctions.

