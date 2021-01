Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 22:20 Hits: 4

The depth of rot in the Republican party has roots that go years before Trump and there’s little hope the moderates will save it, says the Financial Times’ Janan Ganesh.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/us-republican-party-trump-pence-elections-capitol-13951680