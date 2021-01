Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 23:05 Hits: 6

As the United States recorded its highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday (Jan 13) said the city would fall short of its inoculation goals unless it could get more vaccine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-pleads-more-covid-19-vaccine-us-death-toll-record-13955790