Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time, charged with “incitement of insurrection” in relation to the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining the Democrats.

