Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

The year 2020 gave rise to so many new words that the editors at Oxford Languages couldn’t pick just one word of the year (WOTY).

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2021/0114/Blursday-doomscrolling-and-the-words-of-2020?icid=rss