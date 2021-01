Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 13:28 Hits: 5

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that a complaint brought by Ukraine against Russia alleging human rights violations in the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 is “partly admissible.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/european-court-human-rights-crimea-ukraine-russia/31046424.html