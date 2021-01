Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 16:09 Hits: 4

The judges at the trial of a civil rights activist from Russia's Republic of Tatarstan for mocking President Vladimir Putin and two of his close associates in a YouTube video have banned journalists from attending the proceedings, saying they were adhering to restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

