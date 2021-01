Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 12:59 Hits: 5

The European Court of Justice has ruled that unaccompanied minors may only be sent back to their country of origin if there were "adequate reception facilities." Otherwise, the court said, they should be allowed to stay.

