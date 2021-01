Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 15:36 Hits: 5

The blaze comes weeks after Bangladeshi authorities moved thousands of Rohingya to a remote island. Rights groups and some refugees have claimed the relocations were forced.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fire-destroys-homes-of-thousands-in-rohingya-refugee-camps-un/a-56221782?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf