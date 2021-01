Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 16:11 Hits: 4

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump's former personal doctor - who claimed Trump had dictated a letter insisting he would be the "healthiest" president ever - has died, reports said Thursday (Jan 15). Harold Bornstein passed away last Friday at the age of 73, according to the New York Times. No cause ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/doctor-trump-healthiest-president-ever-dies-harold-bornstein-13961656