Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 18:01 Hits: 2

The head of the OSCE's observer mission for the recent Kyrgyz elections has cited "a number of problems" resulting from Bishkek's hurried choice to conduct a presidential election and a major referendum on the Central Asian state's political system simultaneously.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/osce-mission-head-cites-lack-of-public-discussion-strong-links-in-kyrgyz-votes/31045416.html