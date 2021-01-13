Trump impeached again — with shocking Republican support

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 21:43 Hits: 2

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump on a single count of "incitement of insurrection" only eight days after the fatal riot by supporters of the president seeking to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Ten Republicans joined a united Democratic Party caucus in voting for impeachment, setting a record for the most bipartisan impeachment vote in history. The impeachment of former President Bill Clinton had just 5 members of his own party willing to cross the aisle and support impeachment.

The bipartisan vote made Trump the only president to be impeached twice.

The U.S. Senate is currently on vacation, but a Senate impeachment trial could begin as early as Tuesday.

The vote came after roughly three and a half hours of debate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is reportedly leading Trump's impeachment defense, but so far only nine Republican senators have publicly come out against impeachment.

The total vote was 232 yays to 197 nays.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/trump-impeached/