Uproar breaks out in the House as Matt Gaetz lets loose with an inflammatory speech

Although some House Republicans have come out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump following the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building last week — including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming — Rep. Matt Gaetz remains a Trump supporter to the bitter end. And the far-right Florida congressman expressed his unwavering support of the president during a diatribe on the House floor on Wednesday.

Gaetz, wrongly blaming Democrats for the unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd last year, shouted, "Some have cited the metaphor that the president lit the flame — well, they lit the flame, lit actually fires. And we put them out."

During the huge "Justice for George Floyd" demonstrations held all over the U.S. last year, many well-known Democrats who pushed for criminal justice reform — from the Rev. Al Sharpton to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — repeatedly spoke out against violence and emphasized the need for peaceful, nonviolent demonstrations.

As Gaetz began shouting, an uproar broke out in the House from Democrats responding in outrage. A voice declared, "Time expired! There will be order in the House."

